What Happened June 28th In Pop Music History

It’s June 28th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2007, all five members of the Spice Girls held a conference to announce a reunion tour that would kick off Dec. 2 in Vancouver and include stops in Montreal and Toronto. The group announced it was ending the tour early – forcing the cancellation of shows in South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa – with a final performance in Toronto.

- In 2003, “This Is the Night” by American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. Co-written by Montreal’s Aldo Nova, fared better than “Flying Without Wings” by Idol winner Ruben Studdard.

- In 1986, Wham! – the pop duo of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley – performed its farewell concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. Elton John and Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon joined them on stage for the encore, “I’m Your Man.”

- In 2008, Lil Wayne held the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart with Tha Carter III, his sixth studio album. Featuring guests like Robin Thicke, it also went to No. 1 in Canada.

And that’s what popped on this day.

