What Happened June 4th In Pop Music History

It’s June 4th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2017, Ariana Grande hosted One Love Manchester, an outdoor benefit concert to honour the victims of a terrorist attack outside her May 22 concert at Manchester Arena. Among the stars appearing at the event were Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry and Robbie Williams.

- In 1984, Bruce Springsteen released Born In The U.S.A., his seventh studio album. In addition to the title track, it featured hits like “I’m on Fire,” “My Hometown” and “Dancing in the Dark.” It remains Springsteen’s biggest-selling album.

- In 1997, the body of Jeff Buckley was found floating in Wolf River Harbor off the Mississippi River in Memphis. The singer had been missing since he went for a swim on the night of May 29. A coroner ruled the cause of death was accidental drowning. Buckley was 30.

- In 2005, Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of four weeks. After being bumped by Carrie Underwood’s “Inside Your Heaven” for one week, the song returned to the top of the chart for another 10 weeks. It went on to win a pair of Grammys.

- In 1986, the first of six shows on the Conspiracy of Hope tour honouring Amnesty International’s 25h anniversary took place in San Francisco. Performers included U2, Sting, and Canada’s Bryan Adams.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram