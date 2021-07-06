Why July 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s July 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1957, John Lennon and Paul McCartney met at a Quarrymen show. McCartney impressed Lennon by showing him how to tune his guitar.

- In 1985, Phil Collins had the No. 1 song in the country with “Sussudio,” his third track to top the charts.

- In 2004, Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl, Tenacious D and Liz Phair all played at an LA fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry.

- In 1964, A Hard Day’s Night premiered in London.

- In 1973, in the UK, Queen released their debut single, “Keep Yourself Alive.” The song failed to make the charts.

- In 1968, The Rolling Stones topped the singles chart with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

- And in 2012, U2 bassist Adam Clayton’s former personal assistant was sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling $3.8 million U.S. from him to fund a lavish lifestyle.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio