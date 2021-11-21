Why November 21st Matters In Rock History

It’s November 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1991, Aerosmith made a guest appearance on the “Flaming Moe’s” episode of The Simpsons.

- In 1995, on the first day of its release, The Beatles Anthology I sold 450,000 copies.

- In 1988, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page kicked off his first-ever solo tour in Birmingham, England.

- In 1995, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong was arrested and fined $141 U.S. for dropping his pants at a concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

- In 2003, Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst required seven stitches to his face after being hit by a flying object during the New York stop of the band’s Back 2 Basics tour with Korn.

- In 1995, Bruce Springsteen released his 11th studio album, The Ghost of Tom Joad, The Boss’ second acoustic record.

- And in 2007, the Red Hot Chili Peppers sued Showtime for naming a show Californication, the same name as the band’s 1999 album. The matter was settled out of court.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

