'Wonder' Suffers Dramatic Fall On U.S. Albums Chart

Shawn Mendes’ fourth studio album Wonder suffered a dramatic fall on the U.S. chart in its second week.

The album plummeted from No. 1 to No. 25 on the Billboard 200, which was published Tuesday and represents sales and streams for the week ending Dec. 17.

It's not the biggest chart tumble by a Canadian artist, though. Last year, Céline Dion's Courage tumbled from No. 1 to No. 111 in its second week of release.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Wonder had the weakest start of any of Mendes’ albums – all of which debuted at No. 1.

Wonder opened with 89,000 “equivalent album units,” of which 54,000 were physical copies. This is well below his 2018 self-titled album, which debuted with 182,000 “equivalent album units,” including 142,000 physical copies.

Mendes’ 2016 album Illuminate sold 145,000 “equivalent album units” in its first week, of which 121,000 were physical copies, and 2015’s Handwritten debuted with 119,000 “equivalent album units,” including 106,000 physical copies.

Wonder has also failed to spawn a big hit. The title track debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and fell four spots in its second week. It has since fallen off the chart.

His collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Monster,” debuted at No. 8 and then plummeted to No. 38 in its second week (it’s currently at No. 62).

In Canada, Wonder dropped four spots to No. 5 on the albums chart in its second week.