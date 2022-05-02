'Long drawn out process' - Peace River North MLA on extended B.C. PharmaCare coverage

The Province announced it is extending PharmaCare Coverage to include more medications to help British Columbians.

Some of the newly added medications will help people with Chrohns Disease, Hypoglycemia, and MS.

Peace River North MLA Dan Davies agrees the changes are a positive step forward but believes the NDP Government has been slow to make them.

"This was all promised back in 2020 and it's been a long drawn out process to get us here. We are looking for more improvements around that."

Davies says he is most dissapointed in a lack of announcements regarding coverage for womens contraceptives.

"There are a couple holes in today's announcement. Some of this stems back with the contraception, very specifically around for women, mens contraception is quite inexpensive."

The following medications were added to PharmaCare coverage this year:

Vedolizumab (Entyvio), which is used in the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease – new method of administration covered;

Medroxyprogesterone acetate (Depo-Provera), for prevention of pregnancy and treatment of endometriosis, as a regular benefit;

Dapagliflozin (Forxiga) for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, as a limited coverage benefit;

Enoxaparin biosimilars (Inclunox, Inclunox HP, Noromby, Noromby HP, Redesca, Redesca HP), for treatment and prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism, as a limited coverage benefit;

Filgrastim biosimilar (Nivestym) for the prevention and treatment of low white blood cell levels as a limited coverage benefit;

Glucagon intranasal spray (Baqsimi) for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia reactions; and

Fremanezumab (Ajovy), as a limited coverage benefit for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraines.

Changes were also made back in January to PharmaCare's coverage of medications used to treat multiple sclerosis, and in December, the long-acting contraceptive implant etonogestrel (Nexplanon) was added to its formulary.

With files from CTV Vancouver