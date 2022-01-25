Fatal multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97A

RCMP say a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97A on Friday has left one person dead and two critically injured.



The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision in the 5000-block of Highway 97A south of Enderby just after 5:15pm



Highway 97A was closed in both directions for approximately 7 hours to ensure the safety of emergency personnel working at the scene.



An initial investigation has determined the chain reaction collision, which occurred near the intersection of Stepney Cross Road, was triggered when a small Honda Prelude, travelling northbound on Highway 97A, crossed the centre line and struck another passenger vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The Honda then collided head on with a second vehicle travelling southbound, a red GMC Jimmy. After coming to rest, the GMC was then broadsided by a northbound pick-up truck. Sadly, the driver of the GMC Jimmy was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger of the GMC and the driver of the Honda were transported from the scene by BC Ambulance Service for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries and remain in hospital in critical condition.



While the factors leading to the collision are still under investigation, a dense fog that settled in the area had reduced visibility to nearly zero at the time of the crash, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those injured in this terrible collision.

RCMP continue to investigate alongside the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services and the BC Coroners Service.