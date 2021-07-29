Lumby Spray Park and Lumby Pool Remain Closed Due to Poor Air Quality
Due to ongoing poor air quality in the Lumby and surrounding areas, the Lumby Spray Park and Pool, will be closed today and will remain under monitoring for the remainder of the week.
Staff will continually monitor air quality reports in the Village of Lumby to make the determination on the opening of the pool and spray park.
Air quality readings of over 300 ppm taken in the morning and early afternoon will determine the hours of operation.
