Teens Count Too Top of Mind

Pure Country is proud to partner with Teens Count Too and would like to keep teens at the top of mind, in this season leading up to back to school, then into the Christmas season.

Teens are an age group often left out when people think to donate, but through applications received from The Salvation Army, school and youth agencies, we can make sure that teens get the attention and supplies they need.

For more info on how you can get involved and support Teens Count Too go to: facebook.com/TeensCountToo/
 
You can mail your donations to: 
Teens Count Too
c/o N.O.C.L.S
4102 Pleasant Valley Road,
Vernon, BC V1T 4H2
 
Or Call: (250) 309-8906

 

