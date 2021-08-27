Attack Launch New Digital Ticketing and Perks Programs

The Owen Sound Attack have announced the launch of their new digital ticketing system as well as a new perks program called Attack FanPass.



The digital ticketing system will allow fans to print tickets at home, download them to their mobile device or email them. The MacVicar and McComb Sutton Realty Attack box office will also continue to print tickets for those who require them.



To take advantage of the digital ticketing options ticket buyers will need to create an account online, and purchase all of their tickets through an account with the box office either in person over the phone or online.



"When we did our surveys with fans early in the pandemic, print at home or digital ticketing was a major point for most fans and we have listened" said Attack Manager of Marketing and Communications Greg Hoddinott. "While we are excited to provide more flexibility to our great fans when it comes to ticketing, we will continue to print tickets for those fans that do not have the ability to take advantage of the new options."



The Attack FanPass perks program is a new rewards program that allows local businesses to offer promotions and discounts to the Attack fan base through a mobile app or desktop website. The Attack are currently working with local businesses to populate some great deals for fans. FanPass will be included in all Season Ticket Memberships, while non-season ticket members can enrol for just $20.



"FanPass is a great additional perk for our fans" said Hoddinott. "This is going to allow us to connect more local businesses with our fan base, while providing our fan base with added value. Although this new aspect is a work in progress we wanted to launch it to our season ticket members prior to the start of this season, so they could see it grow."



Season Ticket Members will get the first look at both new systems, with information having been sent by mail this week, arriving as early as today. Included in the package is a step by step process of how to activate and enrol in both systems, as well as a code for free access to the Attack FanPass system.



The Attack encourage season ticket members to check their mail for the information mentioned above and encourage you to contact the MacVicar and McComnb Sutton Realty Attack Box office should they have any questions or issues enrolling in either program.



