GREY BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING A FATAL CRASH - Deceased Identified

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) - On November 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a two-vehicle crash along Grey Road 17 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs. Officers attended with members of the Inter Township Fire Department and Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The driver of the motor vehicle vehicle was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. They have been identified as Brandon JOSEPH, 27-years-old, from Georgian Bluffs.

A passenger from the same vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.