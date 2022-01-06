iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 6, 2022

cjos-covid6

The Situation Report will be modified over the next few days as a result of shifting testing and case management protocols (see Media Release). All changes will be highlighted in the situation report the day of the change.

 

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, January 5, 2022:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 132 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 24 – Owen Sound, 15 – Hanover, 13 – Grey Highlands, 13 – West Grey, 9 – Brockton, 9 – Kincardine, 8 – South Bruce Peninsula, 7 – The Blue Mountains, 6 – South Bruce, 5 – Arran-Elderslie, 4 – Meaford, 4 – Southgate, 3 – Unknown, 3 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 3 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 3 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – Georgian Bluffs
  • 4361 confirmed cases  
  • 720 active cases
  • 3611 resolved cases
  • 6 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 17 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
    • 139 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

  • Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care
  • Pinecrest Manor
  • Errinrung Retirement & Nursing Home
  • McVean Lodge - Hanover
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 310,206 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
  • 11,237 Doses given within the past week

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • First and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Third dose over 60 may walk-in. Those 5-11 and Third dose (under 60) requires an appointment at all clinics. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
  • Individuals aged 18 and over can schedule their booster dose appointment through the Ontario’s booking portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings. Appointments will be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose as the province urgently expands booster eligibility to millions more individuals.

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

  • cjos roads

    Road closures for Thursday, Jan 6

    Several roads in our region have been closed due to blowing and drifting snow
  • Hockey Day

    Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada in Owen Sound Postponed to 2023

    Given the new provincial restrictions amid the recent surge of COVID in Ontario, Sportsnet, Scotiabank and the City of Owen Sound have decided to postpone the 2022 Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada festival until Winter 2023. 
  • cjos-covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 5, 2022

    80 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 13 – Owen Sound, 12 – Saugeen Shores, 8 – Kincardine, 7 – The Blue Mountains, 6 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 5 – Georgian Bluffs, 5 – Southgate, 4 – Grey Highlands, 4 – West Grey, 3 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Meaford, 2 – South Bruce, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 - Unknown
  • ayton fire 2

    Major fire in Ayton under investigation

    West Grey fire crews were called to a townhouse apartment complex around 1:30 Wednesday morning
  • CJOS health services

    GBHS Implements Changes in Face of Rising Local Cases of COVID-19

    Provincial directives and increasing cases of COVID-19 locally and across the province are having an impact on some services at Grey Bruce Health Services.
  • cjos rink

    Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink is Open

    The rink will operate with a limited capacity of 25 users to ensure skaters can maintain 2m physical distancing. When physical distancing cannot be achieved, face coverings and/or masks must be worn.
  • CJOS georgian bluffs

    Township of Georgian Bluffs - Return to Modified Stage 2

    Effective January 5, 2022, the Province of Ontario will move to a modified version of Stage 2 in the three stage re-opening plan. It is anticipated that all regions will remain in the modified Stage 2 for 21 days, culminating on January 26, 2022.
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

    Public Assistance Request – Dog Bite

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in Saugeen Shores.
  • cjos-covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 4, 2022

    73 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 14 – Owen Sound, 11 – Kincardine, 7 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 5 – Georgian Bluffs, 5 – Saugeen Shores, 4 – South Bruce Peninsula, 4 – The Blue Mountains, 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 3 – West Grey, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Meaford, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Saugeen First Nation, 1 – South Bruce, 3 – Unknown
12

The music you just can't quit