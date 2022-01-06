Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 6, 2022

The Situation Report will be modified over the next few days as a result of shifting testing and case management protocols (see Media Release). All changes will be highlighted in the situation report the day of the change.

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, January 5, 2022:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

132 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 24 – Owen Sound, 15 – Hanover, 13 – Grey Highlands, 13 – West Grey, 9 – Brockton, 9 – Kincardine, 8 – South Bruce Peninsula, 7 – The Blue Mountains, 6 – South Bruce, 5 – Arran-Elderslie, 4 – Meaford, 4 – Southgate, 3 – Unknown, 3 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 3 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 3 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – Georgian Bluffs

4361 confirmed cases

720 active cases

3611 resolved cases

6 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

17 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 139 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals Grey Bruce Health Services – Owen Sound Site

4 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care

Pinecrest Manor

Errinrung Retirement & Nursing Home

McVean Lodge - Hanover

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

310,206 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

11,237 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

First and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Third dose over 60 may walk-in. Those 5-11 and Third dose (under 60) requires an appointment at all clinics . See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule) Individuals aged 18 and over can schedule their booster dose appointment through the Ontario’s booking portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings. Appointments will be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose as the province urgently expands booster eligibility to millions more individuals.

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release - Dose Intervals and Information – COVID-19 Vaccine for those 5-17 years of age

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data