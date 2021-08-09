Water safety statement remains in effect for West Grey after flash flooding in Durham

(Photo courtesy Grey Bruce Storm Watchers)

A water safety statement remains in effect for West Grey after Saturday night's isolated storm cell that dumped 65 mm of rain on Durham in about two hours.

The deluge flooded basements and parts of the downtown as well as washed out a couple of roads.

Police, fire and public works staff came together to deal with the emergency erecting barricades and making sure residents were safe.

The rain started around 7:30 pm and by 10:30 the flooding had receded.

The Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority says the water safety statement is in effect until August 10 with more rain and thunderstorms forecast for the next few days.

West Grey Mayor Christine Robinson says ongoing assessments will be completed over the next few days as staff and conservation authority officials continue monitoring the situation.

“West Grey is blessed with many rivers and streams, and at times like this, it’s important to remind citizens to take extra precaution around fast-moving water,” said Mayor Robinson. “Be especially vigilant, and remember to keep children and pets away from river banks and streams.”