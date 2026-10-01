Born in Brampton, Ontario, to Guyanese roots, Roy Woods signed with OVO Sound in 2015, debuting his first single, “Drama,” featuring Drake on OVO Sound Radio. He has since released four projects, including his debut album, Say Less, in 2017, and the Exis EP in 2015. In March 2020, he dropped a six-track project called Dem Times, featuring standout tracks like “I Feel It” and “Cool J.” Now, celebrating 10 years in the game, Roy Woods enters a new chapter with X, a 10 track project that captures every side of him that fans have come to know and love. Blending moody R&B, cinematic electropop, intimate bedroom anthems, and dancehall inspired records built for late nights and warm weather, X balances vulnerability with infectious energy at the core of Roy’s artistry. More than just a collection of songs, the project tells the rise and fall of a relationship, from the excitement of meeting someone and building them up, to the intensity of obsession, the realization of their toxic patterns, and ultimately the difficult decision to walk away. Emotional, reflective, and at times vengeful, X captures the highs, lows, and emotional aftermath of love unraveling in real time

Follow Roy Woods: