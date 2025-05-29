According to The Hollywood Reporter , four out of the five members of the girl group - Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - are currently in talks to reunite.

Fifth Harmony are reportedly set to reunite. For real this time .

Camila Cabello will not be a part of the reunion.

Earlier this week, Brooke, Jane and Jauregui seemed to confirm something was happening when they attended a Los Angeles Sparks game together. The Sparks posted on Instagram with the caption, "Give it to me I’m worth it! Fifth Harmony courtside at the Sparks game today." See it below.

Over the past few years, rumours have come and gone that Fifth Harmony would be getting back together, always without Cabello's involvement, after she exited the 5H partnership back in 2016.

Fifth Harmony's last performance as a five-piece was for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special at the end of 2016. Cabello left the group to pursue a solo career not long after, and the remaining members continued on as a four-piece. They released one final album, 2017's Fifth Harmony, before announcing an indefinite hiatus on March 19, 2018.

In 2023, Normani, Brooke, Jane and Jauregui took ownership of the group's name trademark.

There was renewed interest in Fifth Harmony on TikTok last year after their track “All In My Head (Flex)” went viral and spawned what fans called the "2024 Fifth Harmony Renaissance."