The installation will run for three days at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, giving fans an early look at the highly anticipated album and its immersive world the singer-songwriter has created for it.

Spotify has launched a pop-up library ahead of Friday's release day for Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department .

ELLE was given an exclusive look at the library, which Swift and Spotify designed exclusively for the fans.

“With poetry being a touchstone of this album, we wanted to create a campaign as thoughtful and ornate to immerse fans in the world of TTPD,” says Taryn Lacroix, the manager of label partnerships at Spotify.

Lacroix explains that Spotify worked with Swift to depict the new "era" as a library, which includes "a bedroom, a creative office, a stack of books, and an album-themed open-air library" that will reveal lyrics from the album leading up to Friday's release.

The installation features a letter drop area that gives fans the chance to share their excitement for the new songs, along with a "poet's study" featuring books titled after songs from the album to take photos with and hidden lyrics to try and piece together.

“It’s going to be an incredible experience for those on the ground, but fans globally will be able to join in the momentum leading up to the released on the album's countdown page with special moments happening throughout the week,” teases Lacroix.

The Tortured Poets Department pop-up library runs until Thursday, April 18, closing at 9:00PM PST.

See some photos from the installation below.