Adele's Made-In-Canada 'Hello' Video Tops 3 Billion Views

The made-in-Canada video for Adele’s 2015 hit “Hello” has topped 3 billion views on YouTube.

Directed by Montreal actor and filmmaker Xavier Dolan, the video was shot over several days in Quebec’s Eastern Townships in September 2015. Montreal’s Alchemy 24 completed the visual effects in the video.

American actor Tristan Wilds appears in the video as Adele’s ex.

“Hello” premiered on Oct. 23, 2015 and smashed a record held by Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" by garnering over 27.7 million views in its first 24 hours. The video also broke a Vevo record held by Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” for the shortest time to reach 100 million views.

It was also the fastest music video to reach 1 billion views (87.4 days) – a record it still holds.

The video earned seven nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards, including Video of the Year, Female Video and Pop Video. Dolan was up for Best Direction and Best Editing and fellow Canadians André Turpin and Colombe Raby were nominated for Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction respectively.

Last year, Adele was back in Quebec with Dolan to shoot the video for “Easy On Me,” which has racked up over 300 million views since debuting on Oct. 14.