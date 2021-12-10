Adele's Vegas Residency Sets Box Office Record

Adele fans snapped up all of the roughly 100,000 tickets for her Las Vegas residency in about six hours on Wednesday – resulting in a record per-show average gross of $2.2 million U.S. (all figures U.S.).

Canadian singer Céline Dion averaged between $539,000 and $654,000 per show for her two residencies at the same venue.

Weekends with Adele is set for a 24-show run at the 4,200-capacity Colosseum at Caesars Palace between Jan. 21 and April 16.

Ticket prices ranged from $85 to $600 for the balcony and from $860 to $5,000 for the lower section.

At reseller site StubHub, tickets for Adele’s shows are selling for thousands of dollars each.