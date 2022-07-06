Carlos Santana Resting After Collapsing On Stage

Guitarist Carlos Santana was taken to hospital Tuesday night after collapsing during a performance at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.

According to a statement from his reps, the 74-year-old musician passed out from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

In a Facebook post, Santana said he “forgot to eat and drink water” and was “dehydrated and passed out” but assured fans that he is “good just taking it easy.”

Santana’s concert scheduled for Wednesday in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania has been postponed.