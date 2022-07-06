Carlos Santana Resting After Collapsing On Stage
Guitarist Carlos Santana was taken to hospital Tuesday night after collapsing during a performance at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.
According to a statement from his reps, the 74-year-old musician passed out from heat exhaustion and dehydration.
In a Facebook post, Santana said he “forgot to eat and drink water” and was “dehydrated and passed out” but assured fans that he is “good just taking it easy.”
Santana’s concert scheduled for Wednesday in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania has been postponed.
Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Carlos Santana