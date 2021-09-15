Charlie Watts Funeral Was 'Modest, Private'

Charlie Watts’ funeral was “modest and private,” according to former Rolling Stones tour manager Sam Cutler.

The funeral in Devon, England last month “reflects the man he was, and I completely understand the choice that was made,” he wrote in The Mirror. “He would have hated a fuss and the commotion that involving the public would have meant.”

Watts died Aug. 24, weeks after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure that forced him to pull out of the Stones’ upcoming U.S. No Filter Tour. He was replaced by Steve Jordan.

“An era has passed but the show will go on,” Cutler wrote. “Charlie had already approved of his temporary replacement when he was ill. He would have wanted his band mates to continue.

“I feel certain that they will, and that every show will become a tribute to a remarkable and well-loved man, for there is no way that they will not continue being the greatest rock ’n’ roll band in the world.”