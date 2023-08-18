Did Justin Bieber Part Ways With Manager Scooter Braun?

Rumours are circulating that Justin Bieber has dumped his long-time manager, Scooter Braun.

A report published by Puck News (via Consequence) claims the Stratford, ON superstar parted ways with his manager, along with his agency and lawyer, as part of a “larger house cleaning” of business affairs conducted by Bieber and his wife, Hailey.

Sources say Bieber and Braun have not spoken "in months."

Braun accidentally discovered a 13-year-old Justin Bieber on YouTube, and quickly signed him to the Raymond Braun Media Group, a joint venture with Usher. From there Braun turned Bieber into one of the biggest pop stars in the world, helping him navigate a successful career that saw him transition from child star to adult superstar.

Unfortunately, Bieber has hit a rough patch of late. Last year he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis, thus forcing him to cancel the remainder of his North American tour. He has only released one track so far in 2023, “Private Landing,” a collaboration with Don Toliver and Future.

Earlier this year, Bieber sold the publishing rights and artist royalties from his master recordings to Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

More to come...