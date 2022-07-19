Drake Arrested In Sweden, No Charges Filed

Drake was arrested last Thursday in Sweden on suspicion of smoking marijuana, it has been revealed.

Stockholm Police press officer Helena Boström Thomas told iHeartRadio.ca on Tuesday that it is department policy not to comment on any individual case.

On Sunday, Drake posted a photo on Instagram of the handout he received from Polisen, Sweden's National Police Board. Titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained,” it spells out a person’s rights.

“If you are not a Swedish citizen, you have the right to demand that your own country’s consulate or equivalent institution be notified of your detainment and that messages from you be forwarded there,” it states.

According to reports, police were called to Berns, a restaurant and club in Stockholm where Drake was hosting a private party, to investigate reports of drug use. Officers allegedly noticed a strong smell of marijuana as Drake and a bodyguard exited a washroom.

Swedish newspaper Expressen cited sources as saying that Drake became “aggressive” when confronted by the officers and threatened to have them fired because he had “the best lawyers in the world.”

Both Drake and his bodyguard were reportedly arrested on suspicion of drug use (the bodyguard was also accused of possession of a knife) and taken to the Norrmalm police station.

According to Expressen, Drake was released early Friday morning without charges and his bodyguard, who was not identified, was released later in the day.

Reports of Drake’s arrest hit social media late Thursday, sparking the hashtag “#FreeDrake.”

On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter said Drake’s team denied the rapper had been arrested and Daily Beast quoted an unnamed police spokesperson as confirming he was not in custody.

In 2019, rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden for assault. He was convicted after spending about a month in jail and given a suspended sentence. A year earlier, G-Eazy pleaded guilty to assault and drug possession charges in Sweden.