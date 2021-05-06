Drake Giving Candles Away With Food Orders

Drake has partnered with Uber Eats to give away his scented candles this weekend.

Customers who order at least $50 worth of food from 16 restaurants in Toronto and Vancouver from May 7 to 9 could get a free candle from Better World Fragrance House. Candles are limited to one per customer and are only available while supplies last.

In Toronto, the restaurants distributing Drake’s candles are: Shoushin, Sushi Masaki Saito, Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall), Sotto Sotto Ristorante, Pai, Byblos, Mamakas Taverna, Bar Koukla and Cactus Club Café.

The Vancouver restaurants are: Anh and Chi, Medina Café, West Oak, The Greek by Anatoli, The Greek Gastown, MeeT in Gastown and Vij’s.

U.S. fans can get a candle with their food by ordering via Postmates in Los Angeles and New York City.

Better World Fragrance House candles come in scents with names like “Sweeter Tings,” "Williamsburg Sleepover,” “Muskoka" and “Good Thoughts.” One of the candles, “Carby Musk” is said to smell like Drake (although it won’t be offered in this weekend’s promotion). The candles are made in Canada and come with a gold marker for personalizing the jars.

Drake started promoting the candles, created in collaboration with Switzerland’s Givaudan, last summer. In October, California-based Revolve offered limited quantities of the candles on its website priced between $62.91 and $104.86. They quickly sold out.

Better World Fragrance House candles go on sale Sunday online and at Toronto's KANDL.