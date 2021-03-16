Drake Sets Another U.S. Chart Record

Half of the 10 biggest songs in the U.S. last week came from two guys from Toronto.

Drake made history as the first artist ever to have three songs debut in the top three positions on the Billboard Hot 100. “What’s Next” from his Scary Hours 2 EP is No. 1 on the chart dated March 20 and published Tuesday.

The EP’s other two tracks – “Wants And Needs” ft. Lil Baby and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” ft. Rick Ross – are No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

According to Billboard, only two other acts have held the top three spots on the chart at the same time: Ariana Grande in 2019 and the Beatles in 1964.

“What’s Next” is Drake’s eighth No. 1 hit, solidifying his title as the rapper with the most No. 1 hits. The song ended the eight-week run of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” in the top spot.

The No. 7 and No. 8 spots on the Hot 100 are held by The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” and “Blinding Lights” respectively.

The news was not as good for Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, whose new single “Hold On” debuted at No. 26 while his previous single “Anyone” dropped seven spots to No. 38 in its 10th week. “Anyone” peaked at No. 6.

The Hot 100 is compiled using MRC Data for sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S.