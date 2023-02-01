Fans Have Fun Creating Drake Tracks Using A.I.

Is Quebec's classic dish poutine something Drake would rap about?

“I can smell the gravy, just drippin' through the air / The cheese curds, I can hear them cryin' out in despair / I’m ready to indulge / Cheese, curds, and fries, what a sight / Makes me wanna dance all night.”

These lyrics didn't come from the Canadian rap star, though. They were generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) via a website that allows fans to create their own Drake tracks.

The definitely-not-affiliated-with-Drake site drayk.it takes suggested keywords and generates lyrics as well as recordings that can be saved or shared on social media.

iHeartRadio.ca entered “poutine” and in less than a minute got a short Drake track about the dish.

The website comes from virtual music studio Mayk.it, founded by Stefán Heinrich Henriquez and Akiva Bamberger. "The premise is that everyone should be able to make songs and work as an artist," Henriquez told Forbes last year.

Check out some of the A.I. generated tracks below:

Got an AI to write a Drake song about the books he reads each shabbos. CC @DBashIdeas



Via https://t.co/dO1JJdzdrW pic.twitter.com/XUBXiNcNBS — Maurice (@MREisenmann) January 27, 2023

I hate how fun https://t.co/o60J9RaIqR is 😂 i typed in "eating different kinds of cheeses" pic.twitter.com/EfRijoRxBI — Kayla, a nonbinary lover ♥️🏳️‍🌈 (@AlainaWallflowr) January 29, 2023

AI Drake song about being Kendrick Lamar's ghostwriter https://t.co/UKZ1AQ1a8d pic.twitter.com/3WFR3SlRMg — They played us like (@damn_fiddle) January 31, 2023

🎲 I asked the Drake AI Song Generator to make a song about gambling...



Try it here: https://t.co/j9FzkuCD4S pic.twitter.com/FEWAMl1lWP — Own the Board 🎰 (@OwnTheBoard) January 28, 2023

AI Drake song about saying his vegan cookie recipe is the best ever happened to Anthony Fantano 😂https://t.co/ws8DHYMz8w@theneedledrop#Drake pic.twitter.com/C7CHxSTq3N — JF (@JFonYT) January 29, 2023