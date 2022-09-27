Harry Styles Sets US Chart Record With 'As It Was'

Harry Styles has set a U.S. chart record with “As It Was.”

The single, released in April, is the first by a British artist to spend 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “As It Was” is also the song with the longest run at No. 1 ever by a solo artist.

The Hot 100 chart is compiled using data on sales, streams and radio airplay.

Last week, “As It Was” surpassed Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” ft. Bruno Mars and Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind 1997” – two songs by Brits that spent 14 weeks in the top spot.

Overall, Styles is poised to tie the 16-week achievements of “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber.

At 19 weeks, “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus holds the record for the most weeks at No. 1.

“As It Was,” the first single from Styles’ third album Harry’s House, has spent 25 weeks in the Top 3 of the Hot 100. "Late Night Talking" is currently at No. 11 and "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" is No. 79.

On the Canadian Hot 100, "As It Was" is at No. 3.