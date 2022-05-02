It's 'Megan Thee Stallion Day' In Houston

It’s Megan Thee Stallion Day in the rap star’s native Houston, Texas.

“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother's birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX,” Megan shared on social media. "I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner made the proclamation on Sunday. “Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honour her for what she does offstage to lift people's lives in underserved communities,” he said. "She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness.

“I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

The 27-year-old rapper said her late mother and grandmother “helped me grow into the woman that I am today.”

She recalled: “You could walk by these ladies’ house and they givin’ out dollars, candy — whatever they’ve got, they’re givin’ it out the door. And I always felt like I wanted to be just like that. I wanted to be nice like them. They made me feel so beautiful and so loved, and they made everybody they met feel just like that.”