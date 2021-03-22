Joe Jonas, Tim McGraw Show Off Dad Bods
Joe Jonas and Tim McGraw recently shed their shirts to show off their dad bods.
Jonas, 31, shared his thirst trap in an Instagram Story on Saturday. The selfie-in-the-mirror shows how he bulked up for his big screen acting debut in Devotion, a Korean War movie that is shooting in Georgia.
Instagram / joejonas
Jonas’ wife, actress Sophie Turner, reacted by sharing her hubby’s selfie and adding: “Bad Dad” and “1800-DIAL-A-DADDY.”
The couple welcomed daughter Willa last July.
McGraw was less deliberate with his thirst trap, which he shared on Instagram last week. The 53-year-old country star tensed his tanned and toned tummy to pose with three big fish he caught.
One fan commented: “There are fish in this pic?”
McGraw, who has been married to singer Faith Hill since 1996, has three daughters.
