John Mayer Tests Positive For COVID-19

John Mayer has been forced to drop out of a weekend music event in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10,” read a tweet late Wednesday on the Dead & Company account.

The Grateful Dead spin-off group is also performing without drummer Bill Kreutzmann, who revealed on Jan. 3 that a medical issue is preventing him from making the trip.

“We came down here to have fun,” tweeted Dead & Company frontman Bobby Weir. “Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have.”

