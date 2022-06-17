Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining U.S. Tour Dates

Justin Bieber has been forced to postpone the remaining U.S. dates on his Justice Tour as he recovers from complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Eight shows in seven cities between June 18 and July 3 have been postponed. Bieber previously scrapped concerts in Toronto, Washington, D.C., New York City and Philadelphia.

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” read a statement Thursday from promoter AEG Presents.

The 28-year-old Canadian singer is set to kick off the European leg of his Justice Tour on July 31 in Italy.

On June 10, Bieber shared news with fans that he is suffering paralysis on the right side of his face due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition caused by a virus that infects nerves.

“This is pretty serious,” he explained, adding that he is “just physically not capable” of doing his shows. “I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body’s telling me I got to slow down.”

Appearing on GMA on Wednesday, Hailey Bieber said her husband is "doing really well" and "getting better every single day."