Lil Uzi Vert Reflects On Adopting Non-Binary Pronouns

Lil Uzi Vert has opened up about adopting “they/them” pronouns last year.

“I never hesitated,” the 27-year-old rapper told 032c magazine. “But I did take my time to learn as much as I could about this before I was able to proceed. Taking the time to figure out who you are is a big part of what it means to be alive.”

Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Woods, changed pronouns on their Instagram profile days after International Non-Binary People’s Day last July, without explanation.

“This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had your entire life because you weren’t raised that way,” they explained. “I come from a household where it’s not okay to be ‘non’ anything.”

Asked if it felt brave to change pronouns, Lil Uzi Vert replied: “I’m not brave at all. I just think a good product [is] a good product. Think about fashion. Gay and trans designers are some of the biggest talents out there, and gangster-ass guys wear their stuff without a thought. What you make is what matters, not how you identify.”

In 2019, singer Sam Smith adopted “they/them” as pronouns. On Instagram, Demi Lovato currently displays the pronouns “they/them/she/her.”