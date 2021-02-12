Matthew Good Denies Ex-Fiancée's Allegations Of Abuse

Canadian musician Matthew Good said Thursday night he is “saddened” that Warner Music Canada has decided to drop him following allegations of abuse by his ex-fiancée – allegations he has denied and his accuser has deleted from her social media.

“Gender-based violence, or abuse, is wrong,” Good wrote in a message he shared online, “and – let me be clear: neither happened during my relationship with my ex-partner.”

Warner Music Canada posted a statement Thursday that read: “We’ve seen the recent the recent allegations regarding Matthew Good and take them very seriously. We have parted ways with Matthew Good.” The singer has also been dropped by his management company, Bernie Breen Management.

B.C.-based Good has released three albums with Warner Music Canada since 2015.

Hayley Mather, who made the allegations against Good earlier this month on Instagram, has since deleted the posts and set her account to private. In a Feb. 3 post, she said she was “not ready to tell my full story” and admitted she suffered “a mental breakdown.”

Mather had said she was in a relationship with Good for three years and engaged for about six months. The couple split in December.

“Matt Good is a serial abuser,” read her message. “During our relationship, I had been cheated on frequently (unknowingly, except for one occasion in which I regrettably forgave him), constantly lied to, sexually coerced, groomed, emotionally and mentally abused and manipulated.

“Everything that took place was consensual, however, I was told that fulfilling his fantasies were a way to bring our relationship closer together and that it would bring greater intimacy between he and I. It did not bring us closer together.”

Mather shared an email dated Dec. 30, 2020 in which Good allegedly wrote: “There are a great many things I can quite easily be accused of. And the majority of it is true. But then, you'd have to have lived my life to know why those things exist. I am who I am, which is obviously a pretty f**ked up person. You don't have to tell me that.”

Good, 49, is the former frontman of his eponymous band who launched a solo career in with 2003’s Avalanche. He has been outspoken about his mental health struggles. In 2007, he told the Georgia Strait that he “had to willfully commit myself to the psychiatric ward” of a hospital after taking 45 antidepressants and collapsing at his parents’ home. He was diagnosed with bipolar disease.

In his statement on Thursday, Good – who lost both his parents last year – said "this past year has been stressful for all of us" and asked for privacy “so I can focus on my mental health.”