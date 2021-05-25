MONSTA X Shares New Date For Toronto Show

MONSTA X has announced a new date for the only Canadian stop on its world tour.

The K-pop group will play Toronto’s Meridian Hall on Feb. 1, 2022.

MONSTA X was originally scheduled to play Toronto’s Scotiabank Centre on June 14, 2020 and Vancouver’s Thunderbird Sports Centre on July 3, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the group rescheduled its Toronto show to April 30, 2021 at the smaller Meridian Hall and scrapped the Vancouver show.

In March, MONSTA X announced the tour was being postponed again. "We plan to secure a new performance schedule, putting the safety of fans, artists and staff first,” read a statement from Starship Entertainment at the time. “All tickets will be honoured and valid for the new dates once they are rescheduled.”

MONSTA X released All About Luv, its first English-language album, last year.