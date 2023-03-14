Morgan Wallen Dominates U.S. Charts

Morgan Wallen, who was suspended by his record label and removed from playlists after he was caught using the N-word two years ago, is dominating the U.S. charts this week.

The country star’s new album One Thing at a Time is No. 1 on both the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and the Billboard 200 and his single “Last Night” tops the Billboard Hot 100.

Wallen, in fact, has five songs in the Top 10 of the all-genres Hot 100 chart – something only The Beatles and Juice WRLD have achieved. (Taylor Swift, Drake and 21 Savage have each had more than five songs in the Top 10 at one time.)

“Last Night” is only the 20th song ever to top both the Hot 100 and the Hot Country Songs charts at the same time – and Wallen is the first solo male artist to achieve the feat since Eddie Rabbitt in 1981.

The Billboard charts are compiled using data for sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S.

One Thing at a Time also debuted at No. 1 in Canada, where “Last Night” is No. 2 behind “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.

The success comes almost exactly two years after Wallen was caught on camera calling someone a “p***y-a** n****r.”

The singer was condemned by artists like Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton, suspended from his record label, dropped from his agency and his songs were pulled from radio stations and some streaming services.

The CMA Awards barred Wallen from attending the 2021 ceremony. “Honouring him as an individual this year is not right, and he will not be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way,” said Sarah Trahern of the CMAs at the time.

Wallen has publicly apologized several times for using the racial slur. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever,” he said.