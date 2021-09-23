Shawn Mendes Shares 'Wonder: The World Tour' Dates

Shawn Mendes on Thursday revealed the cities and dates on next year's Wonder: The World Tour.

The Canadian singer will play in Vancouver on July 2, at Edmonton's Rogers Place on July 5 and Montreal's Bell Centre on Aug. 15. More stops are expected to be announced soon. Dermot Kennedy will be the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

Mendes will kick off the Europe and UK leg of the tour in Copenhagen in March and arrive on U.S. shores in June to start the North American leg in Portland, Oregon.

The tour takes its name from Mendes’ most recent album, which was released in December. It will be his fifth headlining tour and first since 2019’s Shawn Mendes: The Tour, which grossed nearly $97 million U.S.

Last month, Mendes released “Summer Of Love” with Tainy. It debuted at No. 48 and is currently at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100, which represents sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S. On the Canadian singles chart, the song opened at No. 17 and is currently No. 35, while in the UK, it peaked at No. 63 and is now sitting in the No. 89 spot.