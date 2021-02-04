The Weeknd Announces New 'After Hours Tour' Dates

The Weeknd has announced new dates for his After Hours Tour, which was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The Canadian singer will still kick off the tour at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena with shows on Jan. 14 and 15, 2022.

The other rescheduled Canadian dates are: Edmonton’s Rogers Place on Jan. 17; Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place on Jan. 19; Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 1 and 2 and April 10 and 11; and Montreal’s Bell Centre on Feb. 3.

Opening acts will be Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver.

MORE: The Weeknd Releasing Greatest Hits Collection

Tickets for the original dates will be honoured at the new ones. Tickets for the new April 11th show in Toronto go on sale Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.

The Weeknd has not performed live in Canada since October 2017. When the After Hours Tour was announced, a release promised it will feature “one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show.”

The new tour dates announcement comes only days before The Weeknd headlines the Super Bowl LV halftime show.