Thomas Rhett Debuts 'Redneck Be Like'

Thomas Rhett surprised his fans on Friday with a new song, “Redneck Be Like.”

“This song is all about summertime and getting a chance to unwind and let loose,” the country star explained, in a release. “We wrote it about the towns where I grew up in Georgia and Tennessee, and honestly every town we live in for the night when we go on tour.

“We can’t wait to see y’all on the road and turn this one up.”

Rhett hits the road, in fact, on Aug. 13 for a U.S. tour. The Center Point Road Tour was postponed in May 2020 due to the pandemic.

Check out the lyric video for “Redneck Be Like” below: