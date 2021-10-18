Travis Barker Engaged To Kourtney Kardashian

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian after about 10 months together.

The couple shared the happy news overnight via an Instagram post in which they are seen on the beach at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California surrounded by roses and candles. Kardashian, 42, captioned the pics “forever” and Barker wrote in the comments: “Forever.”

Barker, 45, shared a series of Instagram Stories showing the newly-engaged couple smooching – and showing off her huge diamond ring – at a dinner with loved ones.

It is not clear when the proposal went down but in photos of the couple backstage at Saturday Night Live there is no ring on Kardashian’s finger.

It will be the third marriage for Barker, who was briefly married to Melissa Kennedy in 2002 and was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 and 2008.

Kardashian has three children with Scott Disick but has never been married.