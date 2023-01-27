Tyler Hubbard On FGL Hitting Pause: 'For Me, It's A Stop'

Tyler Hubbard said as far he’s concerned, Florida Georgia Line is done.

“If we have learned anything over the last three years, it’s that we can’t predict the future, right? But for me, it’s a stop,” the singer told Billboard in an interview to promote his self-titled solo album. “I’d never say never, and I’ll continue to say that because I feel like you never know. But I’ll follow that up by saying I’m extremely happy and fulfilled in the role that I’m in.

“This is not a one-off for me. This is a long play. This is a career shift.”

Hubbard and Brian Kelley announced in 2021 that they were hitting pause on FGL to “continue our journey.” In a 2022 interview with People, Hubbard said: "I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up." Last September, they performed what was likely their last show together.

The 35-year-old country star admitted there are “a lot of pluses” and “a few negatives” to doing his own thing but ultimately feels like “there’s a lot of freedom.”

Hubbard also explained why he wanted freedom from social media and decided last year to turn his Instagram account over to his team.

“I’m extremely addicted to it when it is on my phone. It consumes a lot of my time, and so I’m like, ‘This is not healthy,’” he explained. “It’s been several months and I feel a lot more freedom and a lot more creativity … I’m not scrolling, looking at a bunch of people and comparing myself and judging other social posts and all that anymore like I used to. Now the only time I interact with people is in person.”