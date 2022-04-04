What Happened April 4th In Pop Music History

It’s April 4th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2008, Jay-Z and Beyoncé tied the knot in a private ceremony at the groom’s New York apartment. Guests included Chris Martin and Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michellle Williams.

- In 1987, Starship's “Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. Featured in the movie Mannequin, it went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

- In 2008, the New Kids on the Block appeared live on Today to announce their first tour in 14 years. It kicked off in September with three shows in Toronto and one in Montreal and later stopped in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

- In 2014, singer Richard Marx and Cynthia Rhodes announced their 25-year marriage had ended. The couple, who separated in July 2013, have three sons. Rhodes is featured in the video for the 1987 Marx hit “Don’t Mean Nothing.”

- In 1964, The Beatles had the top five songs on the Billboard Hot 100. “Can’t Buy Me Love” was No. 1 followed by “Twist and Shout,” “She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Please Please Me.”

- In 2000, P!nk released her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home. It spawned singles “There You Go,” “Most Girls” and “You Make Me Sick.” It also included “Let Me Let You Know,” a song co-written by Robin Thicke.

- In 1970, Crosby Stills Nash & Young went to No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with Déjà Vu, the first album with Canada’s Neil Young in the group. The album included hits “Teach Your Children,” “Our House” and “Woodstock.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram