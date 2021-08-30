What Happened August 30th In Pop Music History

It’s August 30th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1989, Bleta Rexha was born in Brooklyn, New York. She wrote songs for artists like Selena Gomez, Eminem and Nick Jonas and launched her own pop career, as Bebe Rexha, with hits like “Me, Myself & I” ft. G-Eazy and “Meant to Be” ft. Florida Georgia Line.

- In 1993, Billy Joel appeared as the first musical guest on premiere episode of The Late Show with David Letterman.

- In 1986, Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, which he co-wrote with Will Jennings, also topped the chart in Canada.

- In 2016, Chris Brown was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after Baylee Curran told police the R&B star threatened her with a gun inside his L.A. home.

- In 2016, The Go-Go's performed at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. It was the last show on the band’s “farewell” tour – but they have performed together several times since.

- In 2015, while accepting the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West announced that he will be running for U.S. president in 2020.

And that’s what popped on this day.

