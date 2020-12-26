What Happened December 26th In Pop Music History

It’s December 26th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1970, George Harrison became the first ex-Beatle to top the Billboard Hot 100, when his single “My Sweet Lord” started a four-week run at No. 1. Harrison said the song’s melody was inspired by the hymn “Oh Happy Day” (which was in the public domain) but he was accused of plagiarizing the 1963 song “He’s So Fine.”

- In 1963, Lars Ulrich was born in Denmark. The son and grandson of pro tennis players, he moved to California when he was 16 to train in the sport. Instead, he started playing drums. With James Hetfield, Ulrich formed Metallica. The group’s biggest hits include “Until It Sleeps” and “Enter Sandman.”

- In 1999, soul singer-songwriter Curtis Mayfield died in Georgia at age 57 from complications of diabetes. Mayfield was left paralyzed from the neck down after he was struck by lighting equipment during a concert in August 1990. His hits included “People Get Ready,” “Super Fly,” and “Gypsy Woman,” and his vocals were featured on “Astounded” by Canada’s Bran Van 3000.

