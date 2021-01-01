What Happened January 1st In Pop Music History

It’s January 1st and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2011, Canada’s Shania Twain married Nestlé executive Frédéric Thiébaud, in Puerto Rico. He is the ex-husband of Twain’s best friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud, with whom Twain’s first husband Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange had an affair.

- In 2019, Pegi Young died of cancer at 66. Neil Young's wife from 1978 to 2014, she sang backup for him and released three albums of her own.

- In 2005, Ne-Yo earned his first No. 1 hit as a songwriter when Mario’s “Let Me Love You” (co-written by Scott Storch and Kameron Houff) started a nine-week run on the Billboard Hot 100.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram