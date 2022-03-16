What Happened March 16th In Pop Music History

It’s March 16th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2002, Ottawa’s Alanis Morissette hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart with Under Rug Swept, her fifth studio album. Featuring tracks like “Hands Clean” and "Precious Illusions,” the album went on to sell around 4 million copies.

- In 2000, Jay-Z and Beyoncé met during MTV’s Spring Break festival in Cancun, Mexico. “I was 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started dating,” Beyoncé told Seventeen in 2008, the year they got married.

- In 1996, “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 16th and final consecutive week.

- In 1995, Eazy-E (aka Eric Wright) issued a statement in which he revealed he was living with AIDS. “I’m in the biggest fight of my life and it ain’t easy,” said the gangsta rapper. He died 10 days later at the age of 30.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram