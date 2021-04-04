Why April 4th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2003, former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach was fired from the touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar. The Canadian rocker, who was replaced by his understudy, vowed to return to rock and roll.

- In 2008, Stone Temple Pilots revealed that they were reuniting and heading out on a tour – their first in eight years.

- In 1964, the Beatles held all top five placed on the singles chart with “Can’t Buy Me Love” at No. 1, followed by “Love Me Do,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Please Please Me.” They also had another nine singles on the chart.

- In 1981, Styx’s Paradise Theater went to No. 1. It became their fourth album in a row to go triple-platinum, setting a new sales record.

- In 2004, Beck married actress Marissa Ribisi in Montecito, California.

- In 2003, Meat Loaf announced he would be retiring from music after one more tour. His retirement didn’t last.

- In 1987, U2’s The Joshua Tree debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, marking the highest debut of any act since Stevie Wonder in 1980.

- And, in 1970, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s Déjà Vu was the No. 1 album in the U.S..

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio