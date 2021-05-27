Why May 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1963, Bob Dylan released his iconic second album, The Free wheelin’ Bob Dylan.

- In 1977, The Sex Pistols released “God Save the Queen” during Her Majesty’s jubilee celebrations. The record was promptly banned from British airplay.

- In 2001, Tool had the No. 1 album in the U.S. with Lateralus.

- In 1994, The Eagles played their first show in 14 years. The two-and-a-half-hour gig took place in Burbank, California and featured two encores.

- In 2006, for the first time in their 22-year career, the Red Hot Chili Peppers scored a No. 1 album with Stadium Arcadium.

- In 2017 Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, died due to complications of liver cancer. He was 69.

- And in 1964, 11 boys were suspended from a school in Coventry, England for having haircuts like Mick Jagger.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio