Why September 8th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1990, Jon Bon Jovi had the No. 1 song in the US with “Blaze of Glory” from the film Young Guns II.

- In 1973, The Allman Brothers Band started a five-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with Brothers and Sisters, their only album to top the charts.

- In 1993, Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain appeared on stage together for the first time, performing at Club Lingerie in LA.

- In 2003, a Minnesota judge deemed Marilyn Manson not guilty of assault after a security guard accused the shock rocker of rubbing his crotch against the guard’s head during a 2000 show.

- In 2003, David Bowie premiered his new album, Reality, in a live performance in London that was broadcast to fans in movie theaters across the world. It was the first ever interactive concert.

- In 2002, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson started his new job as an airline pilot. He flew from London to Portugal and Egypt for Astraeus Airlines.

- In 1995, Annie Lennox played a free concert at New York’s Central Park. It was later released on CD.

- And in 2005, Radiohead, Gorillaz, Bloc Party and other bands recorded what was at the time the fastest album ever released. It was called Help: A Day in the Life and went on sale 24 hours after it was recorded to benefit the charity War Child.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio