Zach Bryan Explains Why He Had Fan Booted From Concert

Country star Zach Bryan explained this week why he had a fan booted from one of his recent concerts.

“I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar, but if you try to rip it out of my hands I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at,” he tweeted. “Respectfully, of course.”

A video posted on TikTok showed the singer being escorted by security guards through the crowd inside MVP Arena in Albany, New York on May 26 when one excited woman grabbed his guitar.

Bryan is heard in the clip telling a security guard: “Get her out of here!”

The singer tweeted that he gives out Gibson J-45 guitars at a lot of concerts but “the one in my hands when this happened was mine, my sweet ol’ gal, we’ve been everywhere together and written every song in the last few years together.”

Bryan admitted he “took it personal, but nothing against whoever wound up getting kicked out.”

The country star is scheduled to play the Quebec Summer Festival in Quebec City on July 9.