'Communication has not been done well throughout this entire pandemic' confusion over who can get a

Northern Health is currently reporting 108 COVID-19 cases but that number of cases could be well over the number being reported as testing for the virus has changed.

The number of COVID-19 cases is based on positive tests that come back from people who are eligible to be tested.

“The covid cases that we know about through reporting to public health, underestimates the true number of covid cases out there,” says Diana Bark, Northern Health Junior Medical Health Officer.

The change to testing came on January 21 however, nearly a month later that change is still causing a lot of confusion for many people.

“There is genuine confusion around do I test if I’m sick, do I test if I’m not sick, do I need a PCR test or a rapid antigen test or or or so, there is lots of confusion out there,” says Dan Davies, MLA for Peace River North.

Davies says the confusion surrounding testing comes from lack of communication.

“Communication has not been done well throughout this entire pandemic by the Government, by the health authorities or anyone,” says Davies.

Those who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 test are the immunocompromised and those who live or work in high-risk settings.

Those who are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 test are those who feel sick or who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

“It reflects the change in severity of illness we are seeing with omicron, it is a milder illness and with that it means for the most part people are able to manage their symptoms at home,” says Bark.

The advice for those who think they have the virus but are not eligible for the test remains the same, avoid others by staying home.