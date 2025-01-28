Boots and Hearts has announced its full lineup for the 2025 edition of the festival, which happens between August 7 to 10 at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, ON.
This year's headliners include Bailey Zimmerman, Tyler Hubbard, Sam Hunt, Chase Rice, HARDY and Koe Wetzel. Rounding out the rest of the lineup will be Daughtry and Dylan Marlowe, along with a who's who of Canadian country recording artists including Meghan Patrick, Owen Riegling, High Valley, Justin Moore, Sacha, Cameron Whitcomb, Tyler Joe Miller, Andrew Hyatt, and more.
See the full list of performers along with the weekend's schedule below.
A presale for single-day tickets begin tomorrow, January 29 at 10:00AM EST. Fans can register here. A general on sale for single tickets begins this Friday, January 31, with prices starting at $69.99, going up to $139.99 plus taxes and fees.
Festival passes are already on sale for $349.99 plus taxes and fees with VIP passes and tickets also available.
See the festival's website for more information.
2025 Boots and Hearts schedule:
Thursday, August 7 - Kick-Off Party, SiriusXM Front Porch Stage
Justin Moore
Tyler Joe Miller
Sarah Vanderzon
Friday, August 8 - Main Stage
Bailey Zimmerman
Chase Rice
Cameron Whitcomb
Austin Snell
Sacha
Friday, August 8 - SiriusXM Front Porch Stage
Dylan Marlowe
Hannah McFarland
Mackenzie Carpenter
Zach McPhee
Allison Daniels
Saturday, August 9 - Main Stage
Sam Hunt
Chase Rice
High Valley
The Band Perry
Hailey Benedict
Saturday, August 9 - SiriusXM Front Porch Stage
Owen Riegling
Noeline Hofmann
Kolby Cooper
Karli June
Kelsi Mayne
Sunday, August 10 - Main Stage
HARDY
Koe Wetzel
Daughtry
Meghan Patrick
Lakeview
Sunday, August 10 - SiriusXM Front Porch Stage
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Default
Andrew Hyatt
Jessie T
