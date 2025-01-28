This year's headliners include Bailey Zimmerman, Tyler Hubbard, Sam Hunt, Chase Rice, HARDY and Koe Wetzel. Rounding out the rest of the lineup will be Daughtry and Dylan Marlowe, along with a who's who of Canadian country recording artists including Meghan Patrick, Owen Riegling, High Valley, Justin Moore, Sacha, Cameron Whitcomb, Tyler Joe Miller, Andrew Hyatt, and more.

Boots and Hearts has announced its full lineup for the 2025 edition of the festival, which happens between August 7 to 10 at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, ON.

See the full list of performers along with the weekend's schedule below.

A presale for single-day tickets begin tomorrow, January 29 at 10:00AM EST. Fans can register here. A general on sale for single tickets begins this Friday, January 31, with prices starting at $69.99, going up to $139.99 plus taxes and fees.

Festival passes are already on sale for $349.99 plus taxes and fees with VIP passes and tickets also available.

See the festival's website for more information.

2025 Boots and Hearts schedule:

Thursday, August 7 - Kick-Off Party, SiriusXM Front Porch Stage

Justin Moore

Tyler Joe Miller

Sarah Vanderzon

Friday, August 8 - Main Stage

Bailey Zimmerman

Chase Rice

Cameron Whitcomb

Austin Snell

Sacha

Friday, August 8 - SiriusXM Front Porch Stage

Dylan Marlowe

Hannah McFarland

Mackenzie Carpenter

Zach McPhee

Allison Daniels

Saturday, August 9 - Main Stage

Sam Hunt

Chase Rice

High Valley

The Band Perry

Hailey Benedict

Saturday, August 9 - SiriusXM Front Porch Stage

Owen Riegling

Noeline Hofmann

Kolby Cooper

Karli June

Kelsi Mayne

Sunday, August 10 - Main Stage

HARDY

Koe Wetzel

Daughtry

Meghan Patrick

Lakeview

Sunday, August 10 - SiriusXM Front Porch Stage

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Default

Andrew Hyatt

Jessie T